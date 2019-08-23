Funeral arrangements announced for Lubbock emergency 911 dispatcher

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral arrangement have been announced for the 29-year-old emergency 911 dispatcher who died during her battle with cancer.
Visitation for Randi Flood will be on Friday, August 23 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 24 at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church in Lubbock at 10 a.m. with Burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
According to the family’s GoFundMe page and obituary, Randi died on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. “Randi was a kind and sweet soul that had dedicated her life to a career of public service as a Lubbock Police Department Dispatch Supervisor.”
She is survived by her husband Jared and daughter Whitlee.
According to the GoFundMe page, Randi and her husband, a Lubbock Police officer Jared, and their little girl were in Chicago in early July for treatment for her Adenocarcinoma. The GoFundMe page was initially started to help the family with medical and travel expenses. They also traveled to MD Anderson in Houston multiple times. Now, the fund is still going to help pay for Randi’s funeral expenses.
Randi was diagnosed with cancer last year.
She and her husband were married in 2015 and Whitlee was born in 2017.
