Guns found on Tuesday robbery suspects were taken from Littlefield Gebo’s

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Police Report indicates guns found in the vehicles of robbery suspects were listed as stolen from a Gebo’s in Littlefield earlier this month.
The guns were listed as stolen after the store was burglarized just before 4 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7.
They were found in a stolen truck and the vehicle of 20-year-old Tyrail Jermaine Hardrick, who was arrested Thursday, Aug. 22. Hardrick was arrested for his alleged part in a robbery that led up to the shooting of a Lubbock Police Department K-9.
A report by LPD states a gold Ford pickup was stolen around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of 29th Street. Nearly two hours later five suspects drove into the parking lot of the Overton Hotel, at 2322 Mac Davis Lane, robbed an employee at gunpoint at hit him with the handle of a gun.
About 30 minutes later police spotted the truck and started a short pursuit, which ended near the 4200 block of Avenue N. The suspects ran out of the truck and all but one were able to get away.
A police K-9 and his handler ran after the one suspect, who was a 14-year-old boy, and caught up with him in a backyard. That suspect shot at the officer and hit the K-9 twice. The officer shot back, hitting the suspect, and was able to apprehend him.
When police investigated the scene, they found the 14-year-old had a stolen gun. While searching the suspected stolen truck police also found another stolen gun.
Those were found to be stolen from the Littlefield Gebo’s.
A day later, after the arrest of 17-year-old Dornell Moore — who was said to be a suspect in the robbery — police were told Hardrick played a part in the robbery. Police were able to find Hardrick and arrested him.
While searching Hardrick’s vehicle, police found four more guns that were allegedly stolen from Littlefield. Hardrick is now charged with four counts of theft of a firearm and aggravated robbery.
Police were also able to take 17-year-old Cameron Stacey into custody for his alleged part in the robbery, but there was no indication that he was tied to the stolen guns.
The 14-year-old suspect who was shot and arrested was taken into the custody of the Hockley County jail. There is another juvenile suspect in this case who is still at large.
