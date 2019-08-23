KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Summer

By Michael Cantu | August 23, 2019 at 6:58 AM CDT - Updated August 23 at 6:58 AM
Summer, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Aug. 23.
Summer, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Aug. 23. (Source: Roxanne McDaniel Pet Photography)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Summer, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Summer is a 1-year-old lab mix who has been with LAS since January.

She is a long stay dog in desperate need of a forever home and loves being outside.

More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

