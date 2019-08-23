Lubbock Power & Light plans downtown power outage Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light will be completing upgrades of utility infrastructure in downtown Lubbock Sunday morning, and they will have to restrict power for a number of hours.
The City of Lubbock posted a notice on their website, indicating safety as the reason for the planned outage, as LP&L looks to improve their electric line facilities.
The release says the outage is set to begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to last about six hours, but may be shorter if crews finish their work safely before then. According to the City of Lubbock, “the outage will only affect a small number of businesses in the central downtown area.”
The City says Lubbock Police will work closely with LP&L to minimize inconvenience with any affected traffic lights.
Please use caution in work zones, and keep watch for workers in those areas.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.