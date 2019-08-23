More than 5,000 affected by temporary power outages surrounding Tahoka, Post

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Thousands were without power in communities surrounding Tahoka and Post this morning after overnight storms caused a temporary outage that Lyntegar Electric said affected about 23 percent of its system.
Nearly 2,000 people in Post were without power as of around 5:30 a.m. An Xcel Energy outage map shows about four outages that is affecting 1,972 of its customers. However, those issues were resolved by around 6:30 a.m.
Between about 4 and 5 a.m., however, much of the power was restored. At the peak, about 5,200 members were impacted by this outage, according to a Lyntegar outage map.
Power has been restored to most of those affected with Lyntegar and crews continue to monitor the situation.
