New Deal ISD vows ‘highest rating available’ after failing TEA financial integrity system

New Deal Independent School District received an, “F” rating, on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) for fiscal year 2017-18. During that fiscal year, the District utilized financial reserves, also known as fund balance, to both repair and improve our facilities and academic technology. This administrative decision was in lieu of a bond program, that would have increased our tax rate, which, has been, and is currently the lowest in Lubbock County. In addition, the District re-invested in academic technology as a basis to support our District-wide reading program and State required on-line testing. As a result of our increased funding, our District’s academic accountability ratings increased significantly.