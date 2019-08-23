Pigskin Preview: Estacado Matadors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Estacado Matadors are coming off a 9-4 season in the first year under head coach Joe Cluley. Now it’s year two and this team should only get better.
“Two things not only the familiarity with our staff, but also the UIL allowing us to have summer workouts, where we can coach our kids for two hours a week. That has increased the knowledge of our kids coming in and increased our Freshman kids knowledge and that’s going to take us to another level.”
Estacado has high hopes this season and the gridiron goals are enormous.
“Our goal is we want to win the first game and we want to win our first district game and then we want to make the playoffs and we want to win a State Championship. Those goals to me don’t change. You can’t win them all unless you win the first one. You can’t be a district champion, unless you win the first one. We have to make the playoffs and make a run. If our kids get 1% better every day, by the end of the year, we’re going to be a really good football team.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.