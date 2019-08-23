Pigskin Preview: Lamesa Golden Tornadoes

By Pete Christy | August 22, 2019 at 9:48 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 9:48 PM

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Golden Tornadoes enter 2019 with a lot of excitement for high school football. Despite coming off a 3-7 season, numbers are up and Head Coach Rodney Sims had kids buying into his system and plan, plus add in a new turf football field and Lamesa is ready to roll. The motto on their shirts says Brothers.

“We’re changing the culture here. Brothers, we gave a definition for what brothers really means. These guys understand to uplift each other, make sure we are patting each other on the back. Everybody is not having a great day sometimes so it’s not just about football. We are excited about everything that’s coming.”

Lamesa hopes to be in the mix for a playoff spot as last year they had a chance to be in the postseason, but lost out.

“Playoffs. That’s the goal every year. We came down to the last game last year. This year, I think we are pretty healthy. We will be making a strong run at it.”

