Police searching for missing Lubbock teen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for a 15-year-old who was last seen at Monterey High School on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Jessica Lowe is described as being 5′7″ and about 125 pounds. She has brown, shoulder length hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen leaving Monterey High School at 4:05 p.m. She was wearing jeans and a t-shirt and was carrying a black backpack with the work PINK written on it. She was also wearing checkered Van shoes.
If you have seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, you’re urged to call Lubbock Police.
