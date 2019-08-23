Rare weather event

My post this morning is a little late because I wanted to look at the latest data on our rain and storm outlooks. Once again, thunderstorms appear a little more likely late today. A few isolated storms are are expected from about mid-afternoon through mid-evening. More numerous storms are indicated for late this evening and overnight. Once again, a little better chance of rain at your location. Once again, some of the storms are likely to create strong wind gusts, locally moderate to heavy rain and frequent lightning.