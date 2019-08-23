Red Raiders to play Iowa in Las Vegas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raider basketball team will start the 19th annual Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday, Nov 28. against Iowa.
The Hawkeyes were an NCAA Tournament team in 2019 after winning 23-games.
Texas Tech will play five games before they play the Hawkeyes and will play either Creighton or San Diego State on Friday, Nov. 29 to conclude the Championship round.
(Tech will play Tennessee State and Long Island in the Regional Round of the Las Vegas Classic.)
From there the Red Raiders will travel to play DePaul in Chicago on Dec. 4 and then will head to New York to play Louisville at Madison Square Garden.
