Texas Tech Tennis leadership changes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics announced that there will be some changes this year with the Tennis programs.
According to a press release, women's head coach Todd Petty will be elevated to the role of Director of Tennis.
This new role will include being the Lady Raiders head coach while overseeing both the men's and women's programs.
The other change in leadership is that assistant coach Daniel Whitehead has been promoted to head coach of the men's program.
Earlier this month, Brett Masi resigned from the program to take the head coaching job at USC.
Coach Whitehead has been with the Red Raiders as an assistant coach for the last two seasons.
He helped guide the program to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and an 34-13 record over that span.
“It’s an honor to lead this team,” Whitehead said in a Texas Tech press release. “I know these men in the locker room better than any coach in the country and I am thrilled to lead them. You come to Texas Tech to compete at the highest level in the country, that’s what we will continue to build on. I want to thank Todd Petty for his help the past couple years and moving forward, and I want to thank Kirby Hocutt for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. This is all a blessing and I’m ready to fight for this team, university, and Lubbock.”
