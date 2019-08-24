County Commissioners to discuss options for new medical examiner

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners will be holding an open work session Monday afternoon with only one thing on the agenda to be discussed: the search for a new medical examiner.
KCBD has kept you updated on the ongoing saga of Lubbock County’s contracted medical examiner National Autopsy Assay Group, or NAAG. There have been accusations and lawsuits, but recently NAAG announced it would not renew its contract with Lubbock County on October 1st. County Judge Curtis Parrish says the court is working towards having a replacement decided on and put in place by October 1st.
“On Monday the court will gather and we will talk about all these options in open court, and see what is the best path for Lubbock county to take. Not just in the next fiscal year, but in the upcoming fiscal years as well,” said Judge Parrish.
Judge Parrish says the court has multiple options they will consider for a new medical examiner. Those options include hiring a medical examiner to run the department, hiring a physician as an administrator to contract some of the services out, or hiring another medical examiner company. The commissioners will be looking at all the pros and cons of each option on Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
All in all, Judge Parrish says they will have some sort of medical examiner in Lubbock by the goal date of October 1st, even if they have to hire a interim one until they find the best fit.
“It is likely that we will have something like in place even if it’s a temporary, such as a an interim medical examiner rather than something more permanent as we find and as we develop this office to where we all need it to be. All of those options are on the table,” said Judge Parrish.
