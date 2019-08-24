Hottest days of the year coming Sunday, Monday

Number one question I am being asked right now is how long this heat will stick around. I’ve been looking at Alaska, the Pacific Ocean, and Canada a lot the last few days, and things are becoming more active in that part of the world. It’s also cooling down in the Arctic. Those are typically our first signs that we’re coming out of a summer pattern. It’ll take a bit to feel the effects in the South Plains, but it is a change. I usually like to see that in early August, so a few weeks late. But you know what they say… better late than never.