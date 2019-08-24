Hottest days of the year coming Sunday, Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Are you ready for the hottest days of the year?
Saturday won’t be too bad. Temperatures in the mid-90s for much of the South Plains. But someone will mess with the thermostat Sunday and Monday. Last Sunday, we set the warmest temperature of the year so far. This Sunday, we should tie that 105.
Monday, we’ll have an opportunity to add to that a little, hitting 106. The good news is that we have a little less humidity at the surface. So that will help us cool down a bit more at night then what we saw last week. We’ll go with a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday and Monday. You know the drill for hot weather; fluids, light clothing, and try to avoid being outside the hottest part of the day if you can.
Once we set that temperature of 106 on Monday, out attention turns to a cold front dropping down. Quite honestly, models still trying to grasp the timing of the front, but we’ll be looking for it as of now late Monday night into Tuesday morning. That should start a downward trend in the temps for a few days, and hopefully introduce some rain chances as well.
Number one question I am being asked right now is how long this heat will stick around. I’ve been looking at Alaska, the Pacific Ocean, and Canada a lot the last few days, and things are becoming more active in that part of the world. It’s also cooling down in the Arctic. Those are typically our first signs that we’re coming out of a summer pattern. It’ll take a bit to feel the effects in the South Plains, but it is a change. I usually like to see that in early August, so a few weeks late. But you know what they say… better late than never.
