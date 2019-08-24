Hub City Comic Con continues through Sunday at Lubbock Civic Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hub City Comic Con has taken over the Lubbock Civic Center this weekend.
The large event brings together fans of cosplay, gaming, music, anime, art and more.
Celebrity actors and musicians are meeting fans and taking part in programs this weekend.
The event brought out around 3,000 attendees last year.
The hope is for the same this year, over the course of three days.
While bringing together fans from all around the area, Hub City Comic Con also hopes to do some good for the city of Lubbock.
You can find more details from their official release here, or at their website, https://www.hubcitycomiccon.com:
Thousands of fans are expected at Hub City Comic Convention, which returns August 23rd-25th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center for the biggest fan event in West Texas and the South Plains.
There will be no shortage of celebrities and activities over the 3 day convention weekend. Headlining isactor Lori Petty ( Tank Girl, A League of Their Own, Point Break, Free Willy, and Orange is the New Black ) and WWE Hall of Fame Diva Lita, with Rampage Wrestling matches inside the exhibit hall every 90 minutes.
Animation and video game fans can meet veteran voice actor Neil Kaplin ( Emperor Zarkon in Voltron,Hank in Suits:Love, Death, and Robots, Tychys in Starcraft II, Optimus Prime in Transformers, Madara Uchiha in Naruto Shippuden ), artist and voice actor Kristen McGuire (Senko in The Helpful FoxSenko-San, Hinano Kurahashi in Assassination Classroom, Tatami Nakagame in My Hero Academia) ,Tiffany Vollmer (Bulma in Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z) , and Elise Baughman (Pan in Dragon BallGT) .
In addition to meeting celebrities, attendees can attend dozens of fan-led panels and programs, shop atover 100 artist and exhibitor booths, visit a Maid Cafe usually only found on the streets of Japan, and tryto get out of a Yandere Escape Room. For comedy fans, Take One Improv returns for endless laughs, and authors Rick Treon, Andrew Brandt, A.G. Howard, and Libbi Duncan will appear over the weekend to meet fans and sign books. Manga fans can relax at the Lubbock Public Library’s Manga Lounge overlooking the Cosplay Plaza.
Music fans who are tired of the same old song and dance can experience the moody melodies of Marquis of Vaudeville ( Charmed, Dexter ), whose driving rhythms and vaudeville-esque polished alt-rock sound keep fans coming back. The band will perform Friday night at the Garden (1801 Buddy Holly Ave) andmeet fans during the weekend.
Gamers can head upstairs into the mezzanine to drop into Tilted Towers as the largest Fortnite tournament ever held in West Texas are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Gamers are encouraged to bring their own standard, non-modified controllers.
Cosplay, while not required at comic conventions but is certainly encouraged, will be on full display as cosplay guests Candyskull, Venomous, and Nemesis will all appear with a contest Saturday for adults and little superheroes. If your little superhero thinks it’s time to adopt a new fur baby, the Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center will bring all the dogs and cats to the yard for free adoptions and $5 microchipping.
Doors open Friday at 5 p.m. for VIPs, who may bring two guests for free Friday, while two-day and single-day badge holders may enjoy all the fun Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
