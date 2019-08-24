Hub City Comic Con continues through Sunday at Lubbock Civic Center

Cosplay, while not required at comic conventions but is certainly encouraged, will be on full display as cosplay guests Candyskull, Venomous, and Nemesis will all appear with a contest Saturday for adults and little superheroes. If your little superhero thinks it’s time to adopt a new fur baby, the Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center will bring all the dogs and cats to the yard for free adoptions and $5 microchipping.