Lubbock showing its Pride at annual LGBTQIA festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is showing its pride this weekend at the annual festival.
Lubbock Pride is a non-profit group that hosts the LGBTQIA festival. This year it was held in Maxey Park.
It's grown from just a few vendors and folks in Clapp Park in 2012 to this large gathering with musical performances and other celebrations.
The organization hopes this is an opportunity for fun and promotion of equality.
Lubbock Pride says they want this festival to be a positive representation of the community and a place where everyone can feel accepted.
Lubbock Pride President Shannon McIntire said, "Lubbock Pride is here for everyone to come out here and celebrate who they are individually, whether they are a member of the LGBTQIA community or they have someone that is part of it or if they are just an ally and don't have anyone close to them that is a part of it but they still want to support us."
Lubbock Pride says it's currently working to also become a place to find resources such as doctors, places of worship and other things.
Those resources can be found on the organization’s website, https://www.lubbockpride.org/.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.