Pigskin Preview: Levelland Lobos

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After winning the district title and making another run in the playoffs in 2018, the Levelland Lobos enter the season with a new head coach as Andy Correll takes over the program.
Since March, coach Correll has seen a hunger in the Lobos to continue the grid-iron tradition.
"These kids are hungry," Correll said. "They want to keep it going and they actually want to keep it going even further. So, that is our goal. We want to go further than we did, last year."
The Lobos enter the season with eight returners on the defensive side of the ball, and Levelland will look to lean on their experience in 2019.
