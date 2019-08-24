Pigskin Preview: Seminole Indians

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tribe will start the new season with a new but familiar head coach. Ty Palmer was promoted back in May after Kent Jackson retired after 33 years of coaching.
Heading into the season, the Seminole Indians will lean on their experience and speed at the skill positions.
“I think we will be faster than recent years and we will be deeper in our skills spots than we have been,” Palmer said. “Just know you, experience there and knowing what we do offensively with all of the reads, motions, and shifts. So, I think our strength will be our skill kids and our group there with all of the experience.”
Head coach Ty Palmer says his team is ready to make another run this season.
"We want to play in December, we want to play after Thanksgiving and we have done that for the past three years," Palmer said. "And, you don't want to be the guy that comes in and drops that ball after what Coach Jackson has done."
