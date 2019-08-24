Red Raiders focused on winning as a team

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Game week is almost upon us for the Red Raider football program, and there is no question - this team is hungry for a great season.
Since coach Wells arrived in Lubbock, he has built a culture of "We, Us, and Our", and the team has completely boughten into that.
"Everyone has boughten into it now," Adrain Fry said on local media day. "It's really not about the individualistic aspect of football anymore, it is more of the wholistic part. So, we will play all phases of football - offense, defense, and special teams. We will do whatever it takes to win."
Heading into the season, the Red Raiders were preseason picked by the media (not KCBD) to finish No. 7 in the Big 12 standings.
But, the players don't care about preseason polls- they care more about the locker room and the production that they will be putting on the field.
And, with 40-percent of the Big 12 Conference breaking in new coaches in 2019 - the Red Raiders have loft goals heading into the season.
"We are trying to achieve the goals that we set back in January of winning a Big 12 Championship," Riko Jeffers said on local media day.
“Obviously win a Big 12 Championship and play in a new year six bowl,” McLane Mannix said on local media day. “We just want to have a winning season and be the best that we can be every day.”
