Storms possible along with record heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Thunderstorms may impact the northern and northwest South Plains in the early morning hours of Saturday. Stronger storms could produce winds over 60 mph and heavy rain and frequent lightning.
First Alert weather days are being issued because of potential record heat on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures may hit or exceed 105 degrees on both of those days producing potential serious heat issues for the region. The record high for Sunday is 105 and Monday is 102 degrees.
Remember the heat safety tips of drinking plenty of fluids, finding shade and/or air conditioning when outside for long periods and wear light weight clothing.
You can find addition heat safety tips on our website with several related stories from Friday.
In addition, keep in mind the wildfire danger remains elevated through Monday. It appears Monday may be the hottest day of the week and slim chance of rain.
Only a slight chances of rain tomorrow, Saturday, with dry and very hot weather Sunday and Monday.
Saturday from the mid-90s northwest to near 102° (or so) east. Sunday from the upper 90s northwest to near 107° east.
A potential pattern change still shows up in next week’s forecast models. That will be followed by a cold front late Monday or early Tuesday bringing a significant but brief drop in temperature and a slight chance of rain.
The drop from Monday's highs to Tuesday's highs could be up to twenty degrees.
It looks like 70s possible for northern South Plains and 80s for the remainder of the area.
