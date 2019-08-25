Limited Outdoor Activities Encouraged Due to Extreme Heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Extreme heat today and tomorrow will bring dangerous temperatures across the region in the 105 to 110 degree range. Limited outdoor activities are encouraged.
Drink plenty of water early in the day to avoid heat related illness and stay hydrated if you plan to be outdoors. Sunblock for skin, sunglasses and ample shade when available will help to reduce sun damage.
Overnight temperatures remain warm until early morning when they lower into the mid to upper 70′s. Tomorrow will be another day with scorching sun and afternoon temperatures hotter by a few degrees than today from 108 to 112 degrees.
Relief from extreme heat begins Tuesday with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures for the remainder of the week should stay near seasonal averages in the upper 80′s to low 90′s with additional rain chances during the afternoon and overnight hours.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.