Pigskin Preview: Plainview Bulldogs (Source: KCBD Video)
By Devin Ward | August 24, 2019 at 8:30 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 8:30 PM

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Bulldogs went 2-8 last year, and head coach Ryan Rhoades says the “Angry Red” want to right the wrongs of last season.

"We ended on a high note, we beat a storied program in Abilene Wylie in the last game of the season. Which obviously carried a little momentum into the offseason with strength and conditioning," Rhoades said. "So, we are excited with what we maybe able to do come this fall."

Heading into the season, the Bulldogs will look to lean on their physical strength and a hunger to be great on the grid-iron.

