Record heat in the forecast Sunday and Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The First Alert Forecast Team has designated Sunday and Monday as First Alert Weather Days.
Dangerous heat will be the reasoning behind our First Alert Weather Days this time around.
High pressure will build across West Texas Sunday and Monday bringing potential for record heat and perhaps the hottest temperatures of the year for the South Plains viewing area.
Look for widespread high temperatures around 105 degrees across the region Sunday with even hotter temperatures possible for some locations.
Monday will likely be a few degrees hotter with expected daytime highs between 105 and 110 degrees.
The record high temperature for Lubbock Sunday is 105 degrees set in 1936.
Monday’s record high for Lubbock is 102 degrees set in 1922.
Tonight, we can expect fair skies and mild temperatures with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.
Looking ahead, the extreme heat peaks on Monday, but will quickly be replaced by cooler air late Monday night and Tuesday.
Highs should drop into the 80’s and 90’s Tuesday afternoon with a few storms possible by then.
