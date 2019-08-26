Dalton Kasel finishes PBR Music City Knockout in second

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Muleshoe-native Dalton Kasel continued his hot streak in the PBR, but this time in his first-ever Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Major.
Less than two weeks ago, KCBD Sports did a story on Kasel and how he was soaring up the world rankings in the PBR.
At the time, Kasel was ranked No. 37 in the world and now after this weekends performance at the Music City Knockout, he now ranks No. 21.
Kasel had an incredible ride on one of the toughest bulls in the PBR named "Fearless", where he earned a score of 92 and won round 1 of the Music City Knockout.
But he would follow that by getting a score of zero on the next three bulls to finish the Music City Knockout in second place.
With the second-place finish, Kasel leaves Nashville with $47,410 earnings from the weekend.
