Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, triple-digit heat is predicted across the South Plains with some spots possibly reaching temperatures in excess of 110 degrees.
- Areas near Lubbock, Morton, Matador, Silverton, Childress and Jayton will be under a Heat Advisory from noon to 7 p.m. today.
- Southerly areas like Brownfield, Post, Seminole, Lamesa and Snyder will be under an Excessive Heat Warning from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.
Three people are dead and four others were injured after a shooting in Hobbs, New Mexico early Sunday morning.
- Police in Hobbs have arrested 19-year-old Bishop Henderson and charged him with aggravated battery; additional charges are pending.
- Three people ages 18, 24 and 22 died at the scene.
- One person was treated and released and three others were flown to hospitals in Lubbock and are being treated for their injuries.
Police have 42-year-old Vincent Dang in custody following an hours-long Sunday morning domestic disturbance in the 6500 block of 92nd Street.
- Dang is accused of assaulting and threatening his wife, and holding his wife and children inside their house. He eventually left the house voluntarily and was taken into custody.
- He is charged with domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance.
In international news, Brazilian government satellite monitors have recorded more than 41,000 fires in the Amazon region this year.
- More than half of those fires started in this month alone.
- Experts say most of the fires are set by farmers and ranchers clearing existing farmland.
- That same monitoring agency has reported a sharp increase in deforestation this year as well.
