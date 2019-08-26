FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lubbock hits heat record, major drop in temperatures coming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chief Meteorologist John Robison says we’ve officially hit 103 degrees, breaking the previous record for August 26 of 102 from 1922.
Temperatures could still spike this afternoon toward the forecasted high of 108 degrees before a “cold” front rolls in late Monday, expected to drop temperatures by as much as 30 degrees.
As of 3 p.m., the Texas Tech Mesonet site on the TTU campus reached 108 degrees for Aug. 26.
The all-time high temperature for Lubbock is 114 degrees.
