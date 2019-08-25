First Alert Weather Day Monday for extreme heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The First Alert Forecast Team has designated Monday as First Alert Weather Day.
Dangerous heat will continue across the South Plains with Heat Advisories in effect for the area Monday afternoon.
High pressure will build across West Texas Monday bringing potential for record heat and perhaps the hottest temperatures of the year for the South Plains viewing area during the day.
O’Donnell and Lamesa reached 108 degrees on the Texas Tech Mesonet Sunday.
Temperatures Monday should be a few degrees warmer for most areas.
Tonight, we can expect fair skies and mild temperatures with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.
Monday’s high temperature for Lubbock should range from 105 to 109 degrees. Monday’s record high is 102 degrees set in 1922. It appears that this record will be shattered Monday afternoon unless something unexpected occurs.
The good news is that Monday is the last day of extreme heat.
A cold front moves through the area Monday night.
This will lower daytime highs into the 80’s and 90’s Tuesday and Wednesday.
One model is actually keeping some of us in the 70’s.
We could see a few showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.
