FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Triple-digit temperatures expected across South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Heat Advisory is in effect Monday from noon to 7 p.m. along with an Excessive Heat Warning from noon to 8 p.m. for the southern counties in the KCBD viewing area.
Because of the forecasted triple-digit heat KCBD NewsChannel 11 has designated Monday as a First Alert Weather Day.
Avoid outdoor physical activity if possible. And for those who must be outside, drink lots of water.
A significant chance for heat relief is on the way, however, along with a chance of rain in the forecast later this week.
