Furr’s on Slide Rd. closes, only 1 Lubbock location left

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UPDATE: The location on South Loop 289 is up for lease and has been for a while, and was updated in June. Sources say Furr’s will continue to operate normally until someone leases the building.
Did you know the first Furr’s Cafeteria was built in Hobbs, NM in 1946 and the second location was built in Odessa in 1947?
There once was a time where there were at least three locations in Lubbock and one Furr’s Pie Kitchen, which was located on 50th Street. Although it has been a part of the Lubbock restaurant scene for many years, there is now only one location left in the Hub City.
The Slide Road location has closed its doors.
The sign on the door says, “To our valued guests, this location is now CLOSED. Thank you for your business. We hope to serve you at our remaining Lubbock location very soon. 2817 Loop 289 South.”
There is no word on why that location shut down. A manager at the only location left had no comment and had no information on what will come of the employees who are now left without employment.
The chain restaurant changed its name from Furr’s Cafeteria to Furr’s Fresh Buffet - although people still call it Furr’s Cafeteria.
There are now just a few in Texas - Amarillo, Lubbock, Odessa, a few in the DFW area and one in the Houston area.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.