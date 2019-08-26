KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cookie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Cookie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Cookie is thought to be a 2-3-year-old Chihuahua mix.
She has a likable personality and has already made great friends with a 4-year-old volunteer at LAS.
Cookie’s adoption fees for Monday, Aug. 26, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
