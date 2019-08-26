Levelland ISD beautifying campuses with rock gardens

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - During the 2018-19 school year, Levelland ISD and Chief Financial Officer Lance Terrell started a beautification initiative to improve the appearances of Levelland ISD campuses by completing rock gardens. Officials with the school district wanted to improve the entrance to these schools to be more inviting and to instill a sense of pride in these campuses.
The first campuses selected for this process were Capitol Elementary, South Elementary, and Levelland Intermediate School. These are the three oldest campuses in the school district.
“Through close collaboration with Sodexo, LISD was able to accomplish this before the start of the 2019-2020 academic year. Denver Bruner and his staff, along with help from Sandra Riggs helped bring our vision into fruition and provided a more welcoming atmosphere for our students and community with this beautification project,” said Terrell.
The beautification projects will provide relevant teaching opportunities, according to a news release from Levelland ISD. Educators will use the gardens as an outdoor learning environment resource.
Going into the next year, Levelland ISD school officials will continue their beautification efforts by focusing on other initiatives across the district to continually improve the look and feel of the campuses and to “Keep Levelland Beautiful” and build relationships with the community.
