Lubbock County commissioners take next step in $99.6 million plan to improve county roads

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Commissioners are moving forward with a $99.6 million plan to improve Lubbock County roads. On Monday, a bond totaling just more than $5 million was accepted so the county could hire an engineering firm to design and plan the road improvements. The county had 10 bids from different companies that will be selling them bonds. The top bid was for a 2.29 percent interest rate. The county would get getting around $5.125 million.