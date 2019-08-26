Lubbock County commissioners take next step in $99.6 million plan to improve county roads

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Commissioners are moving forward with a $99.6 million plan to improve Lubbock County roads. On Monday, a bond totaling just more than $5 million was accepted so the county could hire an engineering firm to design and plan the road improvements. The county had 10 bids from different companies that will be selling them bonds. The top bid was for a 2.29 percent interest rate. The county would get getting around $5.125 million.
“It’s not $5.1 million for Woodrow Road, but it is spread out over all of our tier one projects to provide the engineering, the surveying and to begin those high priority projects that we have in Lubbock County, including our safety projects,” said Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish.
Commissioner Bill McKay said that planning and research into making the roads safer will last about 18 months. By 2021, the county will get additional bonds to start construction and improvements on the projects. The county said they’ve already started work on surveying and looking at some of the smaller projects they can do “in house.”
“We’ve been working on some of those projects already this summer, we will be seeing those projects ongoing now for at least the next two to three years,” said Parrish.
Lubbock County received a AA+ credit rating, the second best credit rating you can get, and the good rating helps to save the county thousands of dollars in interest.
"This is paying off for us,” said Parrish, “This will pay off for us in the long term of hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest savings, the higher the credit rating, the lower the interest rate.”
Parrish said the county expects to get the bond money by September 26, 2019.
To see more, you can visit their interactive map, here.
