Lubbock fire rescue responds to vacant home on fire Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews were out Monday morning responding to a structure fire in the 2900 block of East Bates Street.
At about 10 a.m., LFR arrived and two bedrooms and the backyard were on fire. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze. Around 15% of the structure was estimated to be damaged.
A post on the Facebook page for the Lubbock Fire Department says firefighters reported the home as vacant, and neighbors reported people occupying the home at night.
LFR says there were no injuries from the fire.
Anyone with information on this fire is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 775-2646 or fireprevention@mylubbock.us
