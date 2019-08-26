Lubbock man gets 4 years for impersonating public servant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony count of impersonating a public servant.
Donn Wojtowicz, 48, was sentenced on Friday and as part of his plea a second case of impersonating a public servant was dismissed.
The plea stems from a mid-November incident in which Wojtowicz followed a Lubbock city council member in his car to the Costco on 34th Street and West Loop 289. Wojtowicz was driving erratically and began yelling at the council member once they both got to the superstore’s parking lot.
He walked to the council member’s vehicle and started yelling, saying he worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to a police report.
That council member called police and Wojtowicz left the area. However, his license plate number was written down and Wojtowicz was arrested a short time later.
A few weeks later he was formally indicted on the charges by a Lubbock grand jury.
