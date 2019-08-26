Lubbock singers provide hope & healing in the halls of Covenant Medical Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On some days when entering Covenant Medical Center, you’ll be greeted by the sounds of “Tried By Fire,” a group of four men with a mission to be a blessing to others with a bass guitar and their voices.
“We’ve kind of been singing, not as a group, just together in general for a long time,” Michael Connor said. “God put it together that we just decided to start singing together and then everything clicked and we decided to make a group.”
Connor said the name “Tried By Fire,” comes from the scripture 1 Peter 1:7.
“That the trial of your faith, being much more precious than of gold that perisheth, though it be tried with fire, might be found unto praise and honour and glory at the appearing of Jesus Christ:”
The group knew those in the hospital were facing tough trials and through music they could minister.
“We sing our songs to help them take their mind off of what they are going through and to help them, encourage them and help them through the situations they are going through so that they can make it out,” Connor said.
After about two years of spending their Friday afternoons in the lobby of the hospital, or in a patient’s room on request, the group continues to be amazed at how people react.
“It helps us and it helps those around us,” Michael Horton said. “But, we didn’t know how much it helped people. Someone might be passing by and we may be singing a song that may be able to minister to them. It’s a blessing in itself.”
Covenant Health also finds the group to be a blessing, not only to patients but to employees as well.
“While it’s hope and healing and beautiful music for those who come to visit, we also have the benefit,” Chief Mission Officer Lee Turner said. “Healthcare can be tough sometimes. The mere fact that we deal with so many serious illnesses and sometimes death and dying, we need to be inspired and need to be uplifted and these gentlemen do a beautiful job of that for us as well.”
While the group didn’t have permission to perform in its initial visits to the emergency room, Covenant Health quickly granted them a place to come share their gifts.
“It’s more than just entertainment because the message is one of hope and healing, which ties beautifully with the mission and vision of Covenant Health,” Turner said. "We know we can’t always cure everything but we can always provide hope. This is a message of Christian witness, which is absolutely about hope and faith.
Covenant Health has now welcomed the group for more than just the weekly visits. They’ve been invited to perform at chaplain graduation ceremonies and Christmas parties.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.