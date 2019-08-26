Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Cooper Pirates

"Team goals, we could probably list every team off in the state and say that they want to win a state championship," Darden said. "We believe that you have to set high goals and try to achieve them. But, each day we want to be better, and that is kind of the goal... Um, we are careful on setting a goal, state championship is the goal, because then if we don't get it then was is it a failure? And, that is not the way we want to look at it. So, we are just hoping to make as deep of a run as we can."