Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Cooper Pirates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cooper Pirates are coming off a great season where they went 13-1 and going all the way to the state quarterfinals.
Heading into this season, the Pirates still have the same fire and desire to be great, as they start a new era under first-year head coach Chip Darden.
"Team goals, we could probably list every team off in the state and say that they want to win a state championship," Darden said. "We believe that you have to set high goals and try to achieve them. But, each day we want to be better, and that is kind of the goal... Um, we are careful on setting a goal, state championship is the goal, because then if we don't get it then was is it a failure? And, that is not the way we want to look at it. So, we are just hoping to make as deep of a run as we can."
Coach Darden has been a part of the LCP football program for the last ten years and was promoted to lead the program back in late December after Max Kattwinkel became the full-time athletic director.
