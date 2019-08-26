Police searching for suspect who fled scene of vehicle chase, crash Sunday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement is searching Central Lubbock Sunday night, after they say two men fled the scene of a vehicle chase that ended in a crash.
DPS tells us a trooper tried to stop a white BMW for a traffic violation around 7:55 p.m. on the I-27 service road near 38th Street.
The vehicle evaded the trooper and hit a fence on 41st between Avenue S and T. Two men bailed out of the vehicle and ran on foot. Both were captured and then one fled on foot again.
Police are still searching for the remaining suspect.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.