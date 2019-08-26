Victim from Saturday Hobbs shooting dies in Lubbock hospital

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Officials with the Hobbs Police Department say one person has died from a shooting that happened on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 4:18 p.m.
This is a separate shooting from the one that happened on Sunday where three were killed and another four were injured.
Officers with the Hobbs Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of South Donahue in reference to a domestic situation with shots fired. When they arrived, they found 51-year-old Manuel Salcido-Lopez, of Hobbs and 24-year-old Joel Brito, of Hobbs, were both shot.
Lopez and Brito were taken to Lea Regional Medical Center (LRMC) in Hobbs and Lopez was then flown to a hospital in Lubbock. Brito was treated and released from LRMC.
On Sunday, Aug. 25, while still in the hospital, Lopez died from his injuries.
Investigators learned Lopez and Brito were involved in a fight with one another and shots were fired. Although the investigation is ongoing, they were the only two individuals directly involved in this incident, according to police.
If you have any information about this incident call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.
