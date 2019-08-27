BIG change, but summer’s not over

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weather just went from 110 to 80 like it saw a state trooper! A major change in temperatures today compared to yesterday. I'll get to that in just a bit. First, a few words on yesterday's extreme heat, then the BIG change.
The hottest KCBD-area weather station, part of the network known as the TTU Mesonet, was the one near Lake Alan Henry at 114°. Later this morning I'll post maps with the highs of all the Mesonet stations on my Facebook page "Steve Divine KCBD". Regional airport highs from yesterday and Forecast Highs for the area today are included in the video accompanying this post. The last 30 seconds or so of the video includes time lapses of last night's sunset and this morning's "sunrise".
109° was the official high for Lubbock, measured at the airport. It was a record for the date, smashing the previous August 26 record: 102° in 1922.
It is a record for August, breaking the previous August record: 107° on 12 August 1936, 13 August 1936, and 03 August 1944.
It is the seventh hottest daily maximum temperature in Lubbock's record, according to our local National Weather Service office. It is in a five-way tie with 15 June 1939, 10 July 1940, 24 May 2000, and 07 July 2016.
It was the hottest day of 2019 to date. I expect it will be the hottest day of all 2019.
Lubbock's all-time record high is 114° on 27 June 1944. Lubbock's temperature record is complete from 1914 to present.
Behind the cold front overnight and this morning we've had a brisk northeast wind. Gusts near 30 mph have been common. The winds will gradually diminish, becoming light this afternoon.
Low clouds have moved in and today will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy. These low clouds may produce some mist, drizzle or light rain showers through early afternoon but very little if any measurable precipitation.
Highs today will be up to 30 degrees cooler than yesterday, with some spots experiencing "only" a 20-degree drop. I've mentioned that a cold front any time of year that drops temperatures by 20 degrees is significant. When we experience such a cold front in the winter we might see a high before the front of 62° but after the front just 32°.
Along with the significant heat-relief, our chance of rain will increase this evening. The most likely time for measurable rain will be overnight. Some strong storms with heavy rain are possible.
The heat relief and at least a slight rain chance will continue through tomorrow, Wednesday. After that, 90s make a quick return while rain chances remain slim.
A weaker cold front is expected this weekend. Our full forecast has more on our holiday weekend - Monday is Labor Day - another sign summer is ending.
With the precipitation this year so far, 15.39" (measured at the airport), this will NOT be a Top Ten Driest Year for Lubbock. With the precipitation this summer (meteorological summer is June 1 through August 31), 8.51", this is NOT a Top Ten Wettest Summer for Lubbock. It is, however, a wetter than average summer (again, meteorological summer) at 1.65" above the average.
Please keep in mind that the wildfire danger remains elevated, and will be until we have widespread significant rain.
Lubbock's low today so far is 72°. Yesterday's low was 71°, six degrees above the average for the date. The high of 109° was nineteen degrees above the average. The August 26 record low is 51° (2010). For today, August 27, Lubbock’s average low is 65° and the high 90°. The record low is 53° (1926) and the record high 100° (1931 and 2018).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:19 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:18 AM CDT.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.