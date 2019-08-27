Clouds, Patchy fog and scattered showers and storms possible tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Cooler than average temperatures have replaced extreme heat from Monday.
Clouds and a few showers are possible through Wednesday.
A couple of thunderstorms are also possible across the viewing area. No severe weather is expected.
Humidity levels remain high and areas of fog and drizzle may also develop overnight.
Low temperatures remain in the 60’s across the entire area. Winds become east at 10 to 15 mph.
Brief downpours and occasionally gusty winds are possible near any thunderstorms that track across the area tonight.
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Wednesday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible with highs in the 70’s and 80’s depending on sunshine late in the day.
Cloudy skies are expected again Wednesday night. Patchy fog may also develop overnight with a slight chance of lingering showers and thunderstorms. Lows remain in the middle to upper 60’s.
High pressure builds in from the west Thursday. This should promote warmer daytime highs in the lower to middle 90’s.
Hot temperatures continue Friday followed by a few storms Friday night and Saturday.
It should be a few degrees cooler over the weekend.
