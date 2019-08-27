Co-Founder of Joyland, Katherine Webb Dean has passed away, age 100

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Co-Founder of Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock, Katherine Webb Dean, passed away Tuesday night at 100 years old.
This news came from a post on the Joyland Facebook page, which said she was born on July 21, 1919 to Willie Alice and Brice Webb in Romney, Texas.
She grew up in Romney and graduated from Rising Star High School. According to the post, she met her future husband, Jimmy, in Ranger, Texas and they were married on May 17, 1943.
Katherine and Jimmy moved to San Angelo where they owned the first Dairy Queen in Texas.
In 1960, they moved to Amarillo and in 1973, at the age of 55, she and Jimmy purchased what was then Mackenzie Park Playground and they created Joyland Amusement Park.
She recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Joyland with family and friends. Katie was actively involved with the park work until her death.
Visitation for friends and family will be Thursday August 29 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Resthaven Funeral Home.
The service to celebrate her life will be held Friday August 30 at 2:00pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Area Community Hospice.
The post says former and current Joyland employees are encouraged to wear their Joyland shirt to celebrate her legacy.
