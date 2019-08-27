Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

County considers hiring physician for medical examiner’s position, Brazil rejects $22 million to fight rainforest fires and Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $570 million for part in opioid crisis

By Michael Cantu | August 27, 2019 at 6:10 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 6:10 AM

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County Commissioners will consider hiring a physician to serve as the administrator for the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

  • Hiring a doctor is different from hiring a pathologist because it would be cheaper and if an autopsy is needed, a person can be hired through Tarrant County or another pathologist can be brought in.
  • Putting a physician in the position is not necessarily a permanent decision, though. County Judge Curtis Parrish said the search for a pathologist will continue but if a physician works well in that spot, it may be a permanent hire.
Police continue to investigate a stabbing that was reported in the 4900 block of 35th Street Monday night.

In international news, the Brazilian government is rejecting $22 million from G7 countries to help battle wildfires in the Amazon rainforest.

Regionally, an Oklahoma judge has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $570 million for its role in the opioid epidemic.

Puerto Ricans are scrambling to stock up on supplies before Tropical Storm Dorian approaches tomorrow night, possibly reaching hurricane strength.

