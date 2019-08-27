Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County Commissioners will consider hiring a physician to serve as the administrator for the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
- Hiring a doctor is different from hiring a pathologist because it would be cheaper and if an autopsy is needed, a person can be hired through Tarrant County or another pathologist can be brought in.
- Putting a physician in the position is not necessarily a permanent decision, though. County Judge Curtis Parrish said the search for a pathologist will continue but if a physician works well in that spot, it may be a permanent hire.
- Read more from KCBD’s Katie Main here: Lubbock County Commissioners to expand Medical Examiner search to physicians
Police continue to investigate a stabbing that was reported in the 4900 block of 35th Street Monday night.
- Police were called to the scene around 6:20 p.m.
- No suspects have been identified and the name and condition of the victim have not been released.
- More details will be updated here: Police respond to Monday night stabbing in central Lubbock
In international news, the Brazilian government is rejecting $22 million from G7 countries to help battle wildfires in the Amazon rainforest.
- Brazilian officials gave no reason for turning down the money, but the country’s president has accused France, a G7 country, of treating Brazil like a colony.
- Critics say Brazil’s president changed regulations to allow more farming and developing the rainforest, which is what caused most of the fires.
- Read more on the latest efforts to combat the fires here: As record number of fires burn in Amazon, Brazilian firefighters toil in region hazy with smoke
Regionally, an Oklahoma judge has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $570 million for its role in the opioid epidemic.
- The judge said the company marketed pills while downplaying addiction risks.
- This is the first state opioid to make it to trial and could shape the outcome of about 1,500 similar cases filed by state, local and tribal governments.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Okla. judge orders drugmaker Johnson & Johnson to pay $572M in landmark opioid case
Puerto Ricans are scrambling to stock up on supplies before Tropical Storm Dorian approaches tomorrow night, possibly reaching hurricane strength.
- Other parts of the Caribbean are also making preparations, as are residents in Florida.
- The storm is expected to dump 3-8 inches of rain in the the Windward Islands.
- Read more from the AP here: Tropical Storm Dorian heads toward Windward islands
