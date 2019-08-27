Driver of August 7 crash has died of his injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man died of his injuries following a crash near the Slaton Highway on August 7.
Ivan Gipson, 59, was northbound on MLK Blvd near 74th Street, when his vehicle crossed left of center and collided head-on with a southbound vehicle.
Gipson was taken to UMC by EMS with serious injuries, where he died on Monday.
The driver of the other vehicle and two adult passengers suffered moderate injuries and were taken by EMS to UMC.
This collision is under investigation. Stay with KCBD for more details as they become available.
