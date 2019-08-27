Grandfather stabbed inside central Lubbock home Monday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an incident where an older man was stabbed inside of his home in the 4900 block of 35th Street Monday night.
Police were called to the scene around 6:20 p.m. after a burglary was reported.
The person who reported the burglary said a man broke into his grandfather’s house and stabbed him at least twice, according to LPD.
Emergency officials were able to take the elderly man to University Medical Center, where he is said to be out of surgery.
No suspects have been identified in this case.
