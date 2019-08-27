HEB announces donation to South Plains Food Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - HEB has announced they will be making a donation to the South Plains Food Bank to kick off Hunger Action Month.
The donation will take place Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in front of the South Plains Food Bank, located at 5606 MLK Blvd.
A truckload of cereal will be donated to the Food Bank, as a part of their statewide kickoff for efforts in Hunger Awareness Month in September.
According to information from the HEB Food Bank Assistance Program, HEB donated more than 32 million pounds of food to Texas and Mexico food banks in 2018, equal to over 25 million meals.
To find out more about the South Plains Food Bank, their many programs and how you can help, visit spfb.org.
