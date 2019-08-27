KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Daffney

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Daffney, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Daffney is a 5-month-old mix breed who has been with the shelter since June.
She is still a puppy, but those at the shelter expect her to grow up to be a mid-sized dog.
Daffney’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Aug. 27, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cookie
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.