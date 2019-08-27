Long time business owner talks about Lubbock’s “brutal” restaurant business industry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Lubbock’s Environmental Health Department said on Tuesday, there are 1,886 food permits issued to places inside of Lubbock city limits. That includes restaurants, bars and other places that serve food. Recently, you’ve probably noticed new restaurants are popping up across town, but many familiar names are shutting down.
David Cea is a 20 year veteran in the restaurant business. As Co-Owner of Caprock Café and Orlando’s, He’s seen the ups and downs in the industry.
“Lubbock right now for any restaurant, is a brutal market,” said Cea.
He said the market has changed so much; Lubbock businesses are struggling in a number of ways to keep up. The first way he said, is that there is a shortage of customers for each restaurant.
“You have so many restaurants, and only so many customers, there's only so many ways you can slice up the pie,” said Cea, “So us guys that have been around a long time, we're just trying to hold on to our little slice of the pie.”
Cea said another reason is the lack of employees at each restaurant.
“Between 2017 and 2018, there's 25,000 additional restaurant jobs in the state of Texas. Well, a lot of those are here in Lubbock,” said Cea, “And we're having a hard time finding people to work with.”
Cea said his company spends a lot of money on advertising to hire and train new employees.
“We're spending about $5,000 a month trying to find employees,” said Cea, “And we're also we're seeing a situation where a lot of our employees are being recruited by these new people coming in town, which is frustrating, because we spend time and money and energy to hire and train these people. And then we have these new guys coming in town trying to take our employees from us.”
Cea said these problems could be the reason why some business are closing their doors. But that’s not stopping some national companies from looking to the Hub City to open new restaurants.
“Well, the draw of Lubbock is obviously... Lubbock’s economy, even when the rest of the nation’s economy is bad, Lubbock’s economy is pretty solid. I mean, we’re in a little economic bubble, if you will. We’re surrounded by oil. We’ve got agriculture, we’ve got medical, we’ve got Texas Tech, the economy is good in Lubbock, and people know that.”
