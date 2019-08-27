Lubbock City Council to consider HOT tax for Airbnb rentals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, Lubbock City Council will consider amending the zoning ordinance to address short-term rentals including Airbnb homes in the city.
The ordinance would require registration, including an annual permit fee of $100 dollars, and payment of Lubbock’s HOT or hotel occupancy tax.
The ordinance says the amendment is necessary to “preserve the health, safety, and welfare of local homeowners, neighborhoods, citizens, and visitors of Lubbock, the institution of a short term rental registration is necessary” as Lubbock has grown.
The ordinance also outlines what you cannot do if you are operating a short-term rental.
The proposed amendment also clarifies that short-term rentals cannot be used “for any unlawful purpose” or as a venue “for social gatherings”. KCBD will follow the vote at tonight’s city council meeting scheduled for 4 p.m.
