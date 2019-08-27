Lubbock diocese to host dedication mass for new South Lubbock church

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Diocese of Lubbock will host a dedication mass for St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the newest church in Lubbock. The mass will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10805 Indiana Ave.
The mass will be celebrated by Bishop Robert Coerver; David Cruz, the church’s founding pastor; and other priests from the diocese.
This new 12,400-square-foot building has the capacity to hold 450 people and sits on 12 acres, according to the Diocese. Included inside is a new worship area, office space, meeting space and hospitality area.
St. John the Baptist was established in 2015 and members have hosted masses inside a space in the Sun Ridge Shopping Center at the intersection of Indiana Avenue and 98th Street. Now, that space will be used by Story Church, a non-denominational Christian church pastored by Leighton Locket, after Sunday, Sept. 8.
Also beginning Sept. 8 will be the church’s new mass schedule: Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
“Like the patron Saint of the church,” Cruz said in a diocesan news release, "the parish community will continue to work to imitate the four values and attributes of John the Baptist— joy, humility, courage and an unwavering love of Christ.”
