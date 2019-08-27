Lubbock roofers reflect on working in record-breaking heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crew of employees with Hartman Roofing were putting on a whole new roof today. They were just one of the many crews out and about, doing their job and battling the heat.
Rudy Islas with the company said normally it’s not too hard to put on a whole new roof, but today was an exception.
“Dealing with the sun, it makes it a lot harder," he said. “We have to show up, tear it all off in the morning, dry it all in, and shingle it back.”
By 3 o’clock, this crew told me they were just trying to stay cool. He said the weather is something that can affect their work.
“It can slow you down, it does drain on you physically," he said. “We’ve actually had to get Pedialyte and stuff to re-hydrate us. Sometimes, we just have to sit up in the shade and pour water on a tree so we can feel better and take a nap, so the sun doesn’t affect us and dehydrate us."
Will Akins with Hartman Roofing, who is in charge of bringing water to crews everyday said that today, workers required more water than usual.
“I’ve given 20 plus waters to each crew today and I’ll probably go back to Walmart today and get some more.”
Another Hartman roofer told me on a day like today (temperatures broke a record- reaching 109 degrees), the roof can easily be 150 degrees. He said it’s like a street, the asphalt on the roof absorbs heat.
